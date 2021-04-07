Hit-and-run driver Mohammed Youssaf, 33, mowed down and killed the 18-year-old student and left her dying in the road jailed for just two-and-a-half years.

Youssaf, 33, Jailed for Just 2 Years For Killing Girl Throwing Her 120 Feet Down

First year Newcastle University psychology student Emma was crossing a road in Fenham, Newcastle, when Mohammed Youssaf, 33, came speeding along, not looking at the road.

He ploughed into Emma, sending her flying high through the air and causing fatal injuries.

Former Sage employee Yousaff was this week found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

The court heard he had been using his mobile phone illegally on his way home from work but there was no evidence he was using it at the point he hit Emma, although he was not looking at the road.

The judge – who had to follow sentencing guidelines laid down by Parliament – imposed a sentence which means he is likely to serve no more than 15 months in prison for killing the student.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Emma’s father, Martin, said: ‘I now become another parent begging the judicial system to recognise the severity of life being taken away because a driver chose to speed.

‘My daughter has no choices now, no life to fulfil, no potential to reach, and no breath.

‘We need to send a strong message to government bodies to amend the legislation that governs sentencing for perpetrators of hit-and-run crimes because it is not adequate.

‘I am another parent, tomorrow there will be another and another the day after.

‘There remains no deterrent for those who choose to speed and kill another person and families continue to be destroyed.

‘There must be a mandatory prison term

given to anyone who is involved in a road traffic accident that leaves the scene deliberately and leaves someone to die whose death they have caused through their choice.’

Youssaf, 33, was doing at least 40mph on 30mph Wingrove Road when he drove into Emma as she crossed in November 2018.

Emma was listening to Spotify, the green man was not showing and she didn’t appear to look to her right before crossing in shocking footage of the impact.

The force of the collision was so great that Emma’s lifeless body came to rest more than 120 feet down the road in a bus-stop.

But Youssaf did not stop at the scene and instead fled the area in his mother’s Peugeot 307 – leaving Emma to die.

Witnesses immediately attended to the teenager and called an ambulance.

She was taken to hospital but doctors were unable to save her life and she was pronounced dead three days later.

Youssaf later handed himself after becoming aware what he had done had been captured on CCTV.

He claimed that he had tried to ring 999 three times but the call failed to connect.

Police found the 999 calls had been incorrectly dialled before being manually deleted from the phone.

He had tried to avoid detection, doing various acts including changing his top and parking the damaged car down a back alley.

Youssaf, of Fenham, admitted death by careless driving but jurors found him guilty of the more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he changed his top, parked his damaged car in a back alley and deleted things from his phone.

He later handed himself into police after becoming aware the incident had been captured on CCTV.

As well as the 30 month prison sentence, Youssaf will be banned from driving for three years after he is released.