Yousef Dar, 66, Ex-Police Officer and Community Worker Died in Manchester

Tributes have been paid to an ex-police Greater Manchester Police officer and community worker who has died aged 66.

Yousef Dar worked with a number of community groups in the Greater Manchester area. Councillors and volunteers praised Mr Dar for his ‘tireless contribution to equality and cohesion’ across the North West.

Mr Dar was chairman of the Greater Manchester Muslim Police Association and was at the forefront of helping to forge relations between the force and local communities.

Councillor Rabnawaz Akbar said: “Manchester’s Muslim communities have lost Br Yousef Dar after a period of illness ILWIR. An ex-GMP officer, he was an individual who worked tirelessly raising a voice for the oppressed across the globe and the challenge of Islamophobia.”

Dobir Miah Said: “ It is with a heavy heart & great sadness I inform you that a dear brother Yousef Dar (Manchester) has

departed from this temporary abode May Allah grant him a place in Jannah & provide peace/patience to the whole of his family.Ameen

Chief Executive of the BMHC (British Muslim Heritage Centre) Maqsood Ghulam Ahmad said: “Yousef was tirless champion for equality. An ex-GMP officer, his support while I was in Home Office was invaluable. May Allah bless him Jannah and provide saber to his family.”

UCTV’s Naseem Khan presenter Mohammed Quraishi said: “It is with a heavy heart and great sadness to inform you that our dear brother Yousef Darr has sadly departed from this world this morning and returned to Allah.

“He worked locally in Manchester on a number of issues including mosques, Islamophobia, far-right extremism, humanitarianism and policing.

“Yousef was a guest on the first show of The Real Agenda on UCTV where he discussed the ‘Plight of the Uyghurs’

Mr Yousef Dar leaves behind a wife and two children.