Armed men entered the house and shot dead a young girl and managed to escape easily.

Young Girl Bisma Shot Dead in Islamabad by Men from Taxila

According to sources, the accused were residents of Taxila. They entered the girl’s house located in Dhok Khaba in the limits of Waris Khan police station at around 5.30 am and opened fire, killing her on the spot.

Police sources said that the body of the deceased Bisma has been shifted to the hospital for postmortem, It has been learned that the deceased girl was a dancer and her hometown was Multan.

Sources said that one of the accused named Hamza was a friend of the victim, who opened fire on the minor bitter rhetoric.

According to police, the murder is being investigated, while the accused involved in the incident will not be spared under any circumstances.

In another incident 4 people were killed and two others were critically injured on Sunday as a speeding car rammed into a petrol pump in Islamabad.

The incident occurred in Bhara Kahu where a driver of a speeding vehicle lost control and rammed into a fuel station. As a result, four people were killed and two others

sustained wounds. The deceased were identified as Farhan, Fahad, Hamza while another was not named.

The injured were identified as Sohrab and Sohail. The injured and dead bodies were moved to PIMS hospital. The car passengers were reportedly going to Muree when the accident happened.

In a separate incident last week, a man has lost his life while his wife and daughter sustained injuries after an ambulance struck a motorcycle on Walton Road in Lahore.

Superintendent Police (SP) Traffic said that an ambulance ploughed into a motorcycle after the failure of its brake. The motorcyclist was dragged by the ambulance to a nearby shop. Rescue teams immediately shifted him to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. According to SP Traffic, the wife and daughter of the deceased citizen have also sustained injuries in the road accident.

In another incident, a speeding car rammed into a house located in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA). Video footage of the incident shows a vehicle stuck in the house’s wall. The driver of the vehicle was caught by the homeowner and his neighbours. The car was being driven by a youth, who was said to be drunk, along with his driver that rammed into the house.