Young Boy Rejects Rs60 Millions Offer To Sell His Shirt Signed by Imran Khan

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan’s young fan, who had a meeting with the former prime minister, has rejected a spurning the offer of Rs60 million for the shirt carrying an autograph of former prime minister Imran Khan, young Abu Bakar has said that he will not sell the shirt even for treasure-trove.

Shot to fame after meeting Khan and receiving an autograph from him on his shirt, the nine-grade student Abu Bakar said that prior to the offer of Rs60 million he received for the autographed shirt, he also had an offer of Rs10 million earlier but he refused both of the offers.

said that he would auction the shirt if he planned to sell it in future and the auctioned amount would be donated to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital.

The video of young Abu Bakar went viral after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lakki Marwat rally as he was crying his heart out for failing to meet Khan.

Later, the PTI leadership helped him meet Khan at Banigala, where the young boy gifted a ring to Khan and Khan hugged the boy and gave an autograph on his shirt.

“You can give me all the wealth in the world but I will never sell this shirt,” he said.

