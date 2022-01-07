Singer Mishi Khan has condemned the derogatory remarks of controversial TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain and schooled him for being disrespectful.

‘You Should Be Ashamed of Yourself’: Mishi Khan Schools Aamir Liaquat

The singer took to Instagram and shared her opinion about Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain that he’s the perfect example of falling from a pedestal. “Liaqat has lost his grace. What has happened to you, sometimes you start doing a nagin dance, then you start doing something else.”

According to Khan, Liaqat should respect all religions as a responsible cleric. “Your party should get your mental check-up done and you should be ashamed of yourself,” she maintained.

A petition has been filed in the police station for a blasphemy case against Liaquat who had made a controversial statement regarding the Shia sect on the occasion of his arrival in Madina Mosque two days ago.

Liaqat’s statement

Dr. Liaquat disgustingly equated Shia Muslims, devotees of the second-largest (10 percent of the Muslim world population) Islamic denomination, to human fecal matter.

He issued clarification he did not belong to the Shia sect. “[Late] Maulana Abbas Haider Abidi (Shia scholar), converted my older brother Imran Liaquat Hussian into a Shia.

Regarding the blasphemy case against Amir Liaquat Hussain, the petition filed with Sachal Police Station states that Amir Liaquat Hussain has leveled baseless allegations against the Shia school of thought and also mentioned Maulana Haider Abbas Abidi.

The petitioner said that a case should be registered against Aamir Liaquat Hussain under Articles 298A and 295A of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Two days ago, Liaqat had said that the mosques that are demolished are not his government.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain had also talked about the Shia sect in Madina Mosque, which is causing a great deal of provocation among the followers of the Shia sect.