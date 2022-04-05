Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain has once again challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan and called him a traitor.

‘You are a traitor’: Aamir Liaquat slams PM

In his video message addressed to the prime minister, “You have declared the members of National Assembly as traitors. I want to tell you that none of us are traitors,” he said.

The former PTI leader said, “I had a heart attack. I could not even attend the National Assembly session to participate in the voting process, but you still declared me a traitor.”

Aamir Liaquat in his video statement called

Prime Minister Imran Khan a traitor. He said, “I was with you till yesterday but now I will vote against you. Today I stand with those who are not traitors.”

“I am not like you who make false accusations by waving fake letters. This is a fake letter written by the Ambassador to US Asad Majeed. Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also involved in this conspiracy.”

He claimed prime minister attempted to remove the army chief army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa “I am silent but not like you who come on television and reveal secrets, I know many secrets of Imran Khan,” he added.