Yo Yo Honey Singh Charged After Wife Reports Domestic Violence and Assault by Father-In-Law

Bollywood Singer and Actor Yo Yo Honey Singh has been charged for Domestic Violence by his wife Shalini Talwar. A Delhi Court on Friday allowed the estranged wife to visit her matrimonial home on Sunday (yesterday) in order to collect her belongings.

Counselling the parties in chambers, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh said that Talwar could take her belongings at any place convenient to her. The court also ordered that the entire visit to be video-graphed.

The court said Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar are saying different things about how Shalini left her matrimonial home. While Shalini has claimed that she was thrown out of the matrimonial home on March 20, Honey Singh claimed that Shali left the house on March 16 at her own will, reported Hindustan Times. The court added,

We will sit down together and see if we can reach a conclusion amicably regarding residence. If not, I will hear the matter in detail and pass an order.

Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar got married in 2011. The applicant wife had recently approached court under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 alleging that her husband and his family members were brash and violent towards her and that Singh has a history of criminal intimidation, hurt, brutal violence towards people who do not give into his demands. Her plea read:

The Respondent No. 1, 2, 3 & 4 colluded and mentally, physically, emotionally, economically, assaulted the Applicant. The Respondents also criminally intimidated the Applicant, caused her extreme duress and torture. The Applicant has suffered immense pain and hurt from the respondents throughout the marriage.

The wife had alleged that she was living under a constant fear as the respondents have threatened her of physical harm.

Further alleging that Singh and his family members have indulged in cruelty and tortured her immensely, the applicant says that she is entitled to a compensation from them. Her plea further read,

The Respondent No. 1 showed no shame in attacking, browbeating, manhandling, cheating, being disloyal and causing irreparable harm to the woman he was supposed to cherish and protect.

In view of this, the applicant sought a direction to Singh to pay her rent of Rs 5 lakh per month. She also sought to restrain the respondents from disposing off or selling the matrimonial home or her stridhan.

Additionally, an interim compensation of Rs 10 crores was also sought from Singh and his family.

Honey Singh had failed to appear before Delhi Court on August 28 in the matter where his counsel had cited health related issues as the reason for his absence. This was the second time that the singer had missed court hearing and was directed to appear with lawyers before court on September 3.

The Court also said that the previous interim orders restraining him from disposing off his jointly owned property, stridhan owned by his wife, etc will continue in the matter.

Shalini also accused her father-in-law of harassment. She said that her father-in-law walked into her room in inebriated condition while she was changing her clothes and grazed his hands over her chest.

After wife Shalini Talwar accused Honey Singh’s father of assault, the singer on August 6, had put out his side of statement in media. The same read as follows:

I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family my old parents and younger sister who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature.

Next date of hearing is September 28 when Honey Singh’s parents too will have to appear in the online hearing. Both Honey Singh’s parents have been named as accused in the complaint filed by Shalini.