Yet Another Sensational Picture of Sara Ali Khan, Creates A Lot of Buzz on the Social Media

Boss contestant Vikas Gupta’s picture with Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan has been creating a lot of buzz on the internet. While he was in the BB house their picture went viral on social media.

According to reports, Vikas had deleted the picture soon after posting it. He had captioned the picture as, “Weekend at Marriot . Meeting old friends & New . It was a superb time . #Swimming #Meetings #Dinners and conversations and some alone time with Myself . #Gratitude.”

However, recently when he was asked about the story behind the picture he, “Sara and I were together in Pondicherry doing some workshops. It was for some 10-15 days. We know each other from there. We were hanging out together and that is when Sara clicked that picture. She uploaded it on social

media and then I took a screen shot of it and uploaded it too.”

Sara Ali Khan who often grabs the eye balls through the pictures of her that go viral on Internet. As she has many admirers, all the pictures have naturally become sensational!

The B-town diva is known for donning clothes that are practical to be worn by people who do not belong to the film industry. Whether it is her comfortable long Kurtis, simple cotton dresses, or sarees, the 24-year-old star kid has every attire that you need to beat the heat this summer.