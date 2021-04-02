Days after making headlines, Pakistani star Saba Qamar called it off with Azeem Khan on Friday morning and the blogger has reacted to her decision saying “Yes, it’s my fault”.

‘Yes, It’s My Fault’, Azeem Khan Reacts after Saba Qamar Dumps Him

Azeem took to Instagram and shared the statement of Saba Qamar on his Story and reacted “She hasn’t write my side of story and yes it’s my fault.”

He further said, “Yes, it’s my fault” followed by victory emoticon.

Earlier, in an Instagram post, the Manto actress confirmed that she had decided to call it off with Azeem Khan.

Saba Qamar statement reads: “Hii Everyone. I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan.”

MARRIED NOW’ hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it’s never too late to realise the bitter realities!”I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan, ‘WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW’ hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it’s never too late to realise the bitter realities!I also wanted to clear ONE IMPORTANT thing that is:“I have never Met Azeem Khan in my life we were only connected over the phone”It’s a very hard time on me right now but as we all know ‘THIS TOO SHALL PASS’ Insha Allah 🙂Much love to you all!-Saba Qamar