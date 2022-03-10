Actress Yasra Rizvi, who is known for being an outspoken individual, has indirectly taken a jibe at Sana Javed after several makeup artists accused her of her rude behaviour with them.

Yasra Rizvi is sick of unprofessional and self proclaimed stars

Stating she is sick of this new wave of unprofessional and self-proclaimed stars, the actress took to Instagram and shared how this unprofessionalism of a few people will lead her to quit acting or direction completely if she has to deal with one more barely talented unethical diva.

“I am very serious about my work and I am also very sick of this new wave of unprofessional and self-proclaimed stars. To the extent that I will quit acting or direction completely if I have to deal with one more barely talented unethical diva,” she posted in the Instagram post.

“If you aren’t one this isn’t

about you so please don’t go on about how everyone is not the same, I know,” he said.

“Common courtesy and work ethic have left the building. They have no respect for the work itself, they don’t put in any effort into learning about the actual craft but not this time. They are bloody late on set most of the time and keep canceling dates for Dubai trips ruining the schedules of anyone who is stupid enough to work with them,” she concluded the post.

This was the story he posted which she later turned into a post with a caption ‘This is not about ‘one’ person and definitely not about the current controversy making rounds on social media.’

With this initial statement, Rizvi made it clear that her rant was not for Sana Javed. However, it can be as both actresses last worked together in the critically acclaimed drama serial ‘Dunk.’