Pakistan actress Yasra Rizvi has been blessed with her first child with husband Abdul Hadi.

Yasra Rizvi, 38, Welcomes First Child Of Much Younger Husband Abdul Hadi, 28

The actor shared has picture to make the announcement on social media site Instagram. “Ibn e Adam you my love are the son of Adam .. being human is your only introduction and serving fellow beings is your only purpose .. rest is just detail .. have a great life!

Yasra, aged 38, married Abdul Hadi in 2016. The marriage has garnered much attention as her husband was much younger than her.

She played the female lead in a number of television productions. She starred in the web series ‘Churails’ which received critical acclaim but also intense criticism due to the liberal representation of women. She last appeared in the drama serial ‘Dunk’ which focused on false harassment allegations.

The actress married Abdul Hadi in 2016. The couple especially Yasra was brutally criticised on the internet who had with her for marrying a man ten

years younger than her.

Earlier, Yasra Rizvi had declared herself a feminist since the age of six or seven. In her most recent interview, Yasra Rizvi said, “Whether you take a look at my acting projects, written productions, or even personal life, all reflect my feminist inclinations”.

She further emphasized her stance to audiences clarifying that she doesn’t require the term “feminist” as a license to live life according to her own set of rules.

“Feminism is basically a mindset which implies that everyone, whether it be man, woman or a transgender person; should all enjoy equality in society, freedom and civil liberties, and this should go without saying,” Rizvi added, adding nobody’s right to chose for themselves should be tampered with.

The adorable announcement resulted in fellow stars and celebrities flocking in and dropping love-filled wishes for the couple. “Lots of love and prayers for you, beautiful soul,” said Muniba Mazari in the comment section.

Fans and followers were equally delighted at the news of welcoming a new addition to the family as they wished Rizvi on the upcoming journey of motherhood.