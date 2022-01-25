The Metropolitan Police has praised members of the public for “bravely” intervening in the incident on Monday. A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.

Yasmin Stabbed To Death By Ex Who Also Got Killed by A ‘Hero’ Driver in London

Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, was pronounced dead in Chippenham Road, Maida Vale, after being found with fatal stab wounds.

Her ex-boyfriend Leon McCaskre, 41, is thought to be responsible for the vicious knife attack.

He was killed after a driver allegedly used their car to stop the knifeman in his tracks.

The force said the

pair, both from Maida Vale, were known to each other and had previously been in a relationship.

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on bail.

Detectives said he was fully cooperative with the investigation and has been bailed to return to a police station next month.

DCI Neil Rawlinson said: ‘We are gaining a clearer idea of what happened at the scene thanks to information supplied by the public and by reviewing CCTV.

No one else is being sought by detectives in connection with the incident.

Police were first called at 9.01am on Monday following reports of a stabbing on Chippenham Road, Maida Vale.