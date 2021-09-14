Actor, playwright, and host Yasir Hussain, who will soon appear as a Pakistani serial killer in a movie, has revealed the reason for not publically revealing his son Kabir Hussain’s face.

Yasir Hussain reveals reason behind not unveiling his son’s face

Turning to his Instagram, the Javed Iqbal actor shared charming photos from Kabir’s Aqeeqah ceremony in which his face was hidden with a caption: ‘Chehra kya dekhty ho dil mai utar kar dekho na.’

Hussain further added, “Mai toh aaj tasweer laga doon bus bachy ki nani ne phasoori dali hui hai lol @iiqraaziz (I’d share a photo but the child’s grandmother doesn’t allow).” The picture showed Yasir and wife Iqra together smiling along with their son.

Actress Iqra Aziz and husband Yasir Hussain

were blessed with a baby boy in July. The couple tied the knot in December 2019 and announced that they would soon become parents in May 2021.

On the work front, Iqra Aziz’s drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ is currently entertaining the audience in ehich she has played the role of rich girl named ‘Maahi’ opposite Feroze Khan. Moreover, she is best known for playing the role of Ajiya in Suno Chanda for which she received critical acclaim and Lux Style Awards for Best Television Actress.

Iqra Aziz was in grade 10 when she entered the Pakistani Drama Industry. Aziz is known for her leading roles in Deewana, Laaj, Socha Na Tha, Choti Si Zindagi, Natak, Gustakh Ishq, Ghairat, Qurban, Suno Chanda, Tabeer, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Jhooti, and Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3.