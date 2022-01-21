Yaseen Mohammed, 24, and Mohammed Ashraf, 28, were killed at the junction of Hagley Road West and Winchfield Drive, Bearwood, last week.

Yaseen and Ashraf Died When Their Car Smashed into Lamppost in Bearwood

The friends, from Worcester, were travelling in a Toyota Yaris when it crashed near Lightwoods Park at about 21:55 GMT on 12 January.

A third man in his 20s remains in hospital with serious injuries.

West Midlands Police said Mr Mohammed and Mr Ashraf’s deaths were “extremely tragic and has had a profound impact not only on their families but also their friends”.

Officers are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash and urged any witnesses to get in touch.

A GoFundMe page has raised more

than £4,300 after being set up in their memory. The donations will go to a charity based in Yemen.

The fundraiser was started by Usman Multani, who had been friends with Mr Ashraf – who was known as “Luqman” – for nine years.

Mr Multani, who is from Worcester, said: “Everyone knew them here – they were kind-hearted, lovable and popular.

“Luqman was a really nice lad, really fair and good to everyone, and made people laugh.

“He dedicated his life to Islam and even went abroad to study the Koran and more or less knew it off by heart.

“My heart goes out to his parents and also his brothers and sisters.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police added: “We have spoken with witnesses as part of our enquiries and anyone who has not yet been in touch with us, but has dash cam footage from around the time of the crash, or has any other information, should contact investigators.”