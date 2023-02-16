A TikTok famous taxi driver has spoken about the highs and lows of cabbie life.

Yasar Aziz AKA Disco Dave, the TikTok star and Taxi Driver

Yasar Aziz, known by many as Disco Dave, has picked up thousands of passengers since joining Uber in 2014.

It all began as a short-term way to make money after graduating as a mature student.

But almost a decade later, the popular Uber driver says it’s the people who made him stay behind the wheel.

The 46-year-old has a fan club made up of students, Leeds United supporters and foodies.

Known for blasting sing-along anthems and online food reviews, the dad-of-three has become an internet sensation.

His recent parody video inspired by Wakey Wines on TikTok has been seen by almost 600,000 people.

Meanwhile his catchy spoonerism for chips, ‘Chippus’, looks set to replace the name of one dish on a Keighley takeaway’s menu.

“I’m a people person,” Yasar, who is also a qualified social worker, said.

“You meet so many people, all walks of life. People have amazing stories to tell.

“You hear all sorts. Taxi-ing is one of those things, people open up to you when they’re in the back.

“You can always tell the job they do. Another thing, Tinder dates, they always

say, ‘How do you know?’. They start laughing. You pick it up.”

Speaking about his alter ego ‘Disco Dave’, Yasar said: “They used to say, what’s your name? Only Fools and Horses is my favourite programme ever, I just started saying ‘Dave’.”

After a short time as Dave the Rave, he became known to his regular customers as Disco Dave.

The Shipley resident said: “A lot of 80s pop and 90s, Britney Spears, Karma Chameleon – I love all that. People can tell my car a mile off.

“I used to make CDs. Nowadays I’ve got playlists on my phone.

“All the students, they love Disco Dave and I love them. There’s all the Leeds United supporters, the Donny Whites, even the away fans. They all come on my TikTok.”

Sometimes he finds time in between jobs for a food review, starting off with his catchphrase: “Ey up guys, I’m back, I’m back”.

His shift begins around 6pm in the evening and ends sometime between 2am and 5am, depending on student nights and big events at Leeds’ Mint Warehouse and Beaver Works.

He claims the worst time for drunk passengers is summer and Christmas as you always get “a guaranteed puker”.

“I carry carrier bags in my car and say, ‘Put your head in there’,” he said.