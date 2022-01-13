A frontline worker who attacked his in-laws, killing the wife and seriously injuring her husband, has been cleared of murder and attempted murder.

Yaqub Malik Wanted to Confront Son-in-Law Killed His Mum in ‘Extreme Stress’ in Lancashire

Mohammed Yaqub Malik, 57, admitted killing and wounding but said he lost control under extreme provocation from the couple’s son, Wasim Ahmed.

Malik, of Heights Road, Nelson, worked as a carer on wards during the pandemic and volunteered with Citizens Advice to offer support to his community.

But on July 4, 2020, he killed a woman and seriously injured her husband after being put under extreme psychological stress by their son – who was his former son-in-law – a jury found.

During the trial at Preston Crown Court the jury heard Wasim Ahmed, a local ‘bad lad’ with convictions for drugs and violence, had married Malik’s daughter, Fatima Malik, against the wishes of her family.

But the marriage turned sour with allegations of violence and coercive control towards Fatima.

On the day Malik attacked Wasim

Ahmed’s parents, the Malik family contacted Lancashire Police over an allegation Wasim had posted privaet material about their daughter online.

Later that day it is alleged he made assault threats to two other women in the family – causing one of the women to faint in shock.

Malik picked up an axe from the front garden and drove to the Ahmed’s house in Robert Street to confront his former son-in-law.

Ishrat Ahmed answered the door but was attacked by Malik. Malik then Attacked Afaq Ahmed, causing severe head injuries.

Throughout the attack, Malik was asking for Wasim, the court heard.

Malik was found at his home in Heights Road, he admitted attacking the couple but said he did not intend to kill them.

The jury, which was reduced to ten members due to crisis, took 16 hours to consider the evidence in the case before returning a unanimous verdict.

They said Malik was not guilty of murdering Ishraf Ahmed and not guilty of attempting to murder Afaq Ahmed.

He will be sentenced for manslaughter and wounding at Preston Crown Court on Friday, February 11.