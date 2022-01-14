A ‘kind and sweet’ mother was killed in the doorway of her home by a man with an axe following a family dispute.

Yaqub Malik Cleared of Murdering Ishrat Ahmed Following Family Dispute in Nelson

Mohammed Yaqub Malik was cleared of murdering Ishrat Ahmed, but found guilty by a jury of her manslaughter.

During a trial which lasted several weeks, Preston Crown Court heard how Malik had attacked Ishrat and her husband Afaq Ahmed in the doorway of their Nelson home in July of last year.

Ishrat, 52, suffered serious head injuries and died later in hospital. Afaq was also taken to hospital suffering serious brain

injuries but has since recovered.

Prosecutors told the jury how Malik had driven to the couple’s home on Roberts Street in Nelson looking for their son Wasim, who had been married to one of his daughters.

The couple had split acrimoniously and there were ongoing disputes between the pair, of which Malik was aware.

Following the attack Malik drove back to his home address where he was arrested a short time later.

The weapon was subsequently found by police hidden in the back garden.

Malik, 58, of Heights Road, Nelson, was cleared of murder and attempted murder following a trial at Preston Crown Court. He will be sentenced for manslaughter and wounding on February 11th.