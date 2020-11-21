The stay at home rules due to crisis led Muslims to practice the holy month of Ramadan under strict guidelines and for the first time millions of Muslims in United kingdom celebrated Eid at their homes.

XMAS Needs To Be Celebrated Without Traditional Attire Just Like Muslims’ Eids

Traditionally the festival at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan is marked with communal prayers in mosques, visits to friends and family. But the Muslim Council of Britain urged people should celebrate Eid virtually.

On Eid-ul-Fitr where friends and family are gathered and enjoy special foods wearing Pakistani attire, but this year due to social distancing measures there were no celebrations and gatherings.

The special Eid al-Fitr prayers are typically among the best attended of the year, people get dressed up in traditional attire and go to the mosque as a part of the faith but this years people followed

the Govt instructions and stayed at home”

No one celebrated Chand raat, now women put henna and buy bangles from market. and celebrated Eid with simplicity more rather than extravagantly celebration.

British people sacrificed both of Eids for a future of many more.

Now its the time to spend Christmas indoors instead of mixing with people outdoors.

People need to spend Christmas with the persons you live with and stay at home restrictions should not violated nor to be eased in time for December 25.

Ministers are understood to be looking at allowing households to meet over a period covering Christmas Eve right through to Bank Holiday Monday.

It comes as nation wide restrictions are set to end on December 2, but the three-tier system will return to the country.

It’s going to be hard for families but it’s not worth mixing with people and celebrating outdoors, you have to sacrifice this time for a future of many more.