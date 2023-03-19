World’s Shortest Bodybuilder Married His Longtime Partner

Pratik Vitthal Mohite, the world’s shortest bodybuilder at 3 feet 4 inches, got married to his partner Jayaa in Maharashtra, whom he met four years ago. She is 4 feet 2 inches tall.



“I liked Jayaa the moment I saw her and I think she liked me, she seemed impressed by my physique but I couldn’t provide for her,” Mohite was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. He took to Instagram to share the photos and videos of his wedding. Mohite has more than 2 lakh followers.

The photos and videos showed his friends and family were seen putting haldi (turmeric paste) on him and dancing in happiness.

Mohite and his wedding party danced outside the venue to the song Main Hoon Don on his wedding day.



Mohite and his wife were

seen receiving guests at their house in later photos.

Mohite started his career in bodybuilding in 2012 and decided to get married after earning his Guinness World Record. Mohite initially competed at a bodybuilding competition in 2016 and maintains that his family and friends are “extremely supportive and helpful”.



“People thought I’m weak but I have put in several hours of hard work to prove people wrong,” he said.



“My family are very happy and proud of me and my friends are very supportive and helpful,” Mohite told Guinness World Records.



“It was my dream to achieve a Guinness World Records title and it’s such an honour to achieve it,” Mohite had said after the honour. “I’m very happy and till now this will be my biggest achievement in my career.”