World’s Loneliest Elephant, Kavaan, Leaves Pakistan for Happier Life in Cambodia

Kaavan a 36-year-old elephant originally from Sri Lanka, which was kept in Islamabad Marghazar Zoo, who entertained children and parents for 35 years, has safely arrived in Cambodia.

In 1985, one-year-old Kaavan was gifted to Pakistan by Sri Lanka. Kaavan is now known as the world’s loneliest and saddest elephant, as he has been living in Islamabad’s Marghazar zoo under conditions.

He is alone since his partner, Saheli, died in 2012. Elephants, naturally, live in herds where they interact with their family members. However, Kaavan did not have any social interaction and was forced to remain chained in a tiny enclosure.

The distressed elephant developed certain abnormal behaviors and got physically unfit. He became overweight and aggressive.

In 2016, he got attention internationally, and famous pop star Cher took it upon herself to campaign for him. She participated in a legal battle for him, that ended this year, when the Islamabad High Court decreed relocation of Kaavan

from the zoo.

A sanctuary in Cambodia accepted Kaavan, after which several animal healthcare professionals and wildlife experts came to Pakistan to visit Kaavan and make sure his condition improves before he is rescued.

A farewell event was arranged at the zoo on Monday. Volunteers from animal rights organizations and government officials attended the event to bid farewell to Kaavan and express their joy and warm wishes for his better and happier future.

The elephant set off on a nearly 10-hours journey from Pakistan to Cambodia in the wee hours of Monday morning on a specially chartered cargo plane from Russia.

After Kaavan touched down, monks offered him fruit, chanted prayers and sprinkled holy water on his crate to bless him.

At his new home, there are three female elephants at this fairly new species appropriate sanctuary and he will be the first male elephant there.

He will get acquainted to the grass and plains prior to being allowed to wander freely inside the 25,000-acre sanctuary and forage for himself.