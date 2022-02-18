Host and actor Anoushey Ashraf, who often faces criticism over her remarks, has made some serious statements regarding working in Pakistan’s infamous writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s project.

Won’t Work In Khalil-ur-Rehman’s Drama Even Millions Is Offered Anoushey Ashraf

The host appeared in a popular show where she talked about working with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar. Referring to the hit drama serial ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’, she said that it’s easy to get fame after doing such drama.

“I can also be hit after getting two slaps and will also be having millions of followers, but I don’t want that,” she indirectly took a dig at Ayeza Khan. she further added that she does not want to do

Khalil-ur-Rehman’s project even if I will get Rs50 lac.”

The host Ashraf also talked about not coming in acting. According to Ashraf, she enjoys being a VJ. She also said that it’s easy to fetch followers after doing work in dramas but she remained indecisive between doing or not doing. rence. Understand the concept of personal space.

A few months back, Ashraf blasted at a co-worker who ‘invaded her personal space hold her with her waist’. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Just because we worked well on a project together doesn’t mean I’m now ‘babe’ and you can hold me by the waist to take selfies at events. We’re colleagues, not friends. Know the difference. Understand the concept of personal space.”