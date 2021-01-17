The British government has said that it cannot arrest former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London, on the basis of a verdict given by a court in Pakistan.

Won’t Arrest Nawaz Sharif On Basis Of Pakistan Court’s Order, Says UK Government

“We are aware that Mr Sharif is in the UK. The UK law sets out clearly and publicly what the Government can and cannot do on immigration matters, we act strictly in accordance with the rules in all sides.

Mr Sharif’s status under Pakistani laws is a matter for the Pakistan government and legal system.

As such, the non-bailable arrest warrants which have been served by the Pakistan High Commission in London have no legal bearing on his current status in the UK.

The UK police cannot arrest someone in the UK on the basis of non-UK court orders,” said the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s Pakistan section in a letter in response to one sent by Labour MP Stephen Timms to Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying that Nawaz Sharif should be

sent back to Pakistan.

The FCO in its letter to the MP clarified that there isn’t an extradition agreement between the two countries hence the United Kingdom government can’t arrest ex-premier Sharif.

Sources reveal that the letter the MP had sent to Boris Johnson’s office was forwarded to FCO to address. The prime ministers officer said that it was unable to act int his matter and the FCO has full jurisdiction over the matter.

The British MP in his letter had said that the UK was bound to send back the ex-prime minister of Pakistan.

Khalid Lodhi told this reporter that he had also written a letter to British Home Minister Priti Patel informing that Mr Sharif has been “convicted in Pakistan”, had “absconded” and should be sent back “immediately”.

The letter said that Nawaz Sharif came to London for his medical treatment and has now stayed in the UK for more than a year and the UK government should send him back to Pakistan.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared on December 02 former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.