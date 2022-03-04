Women should always forgive men, says Khalil-ur-Rehman

Famous writer and director Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, who is known for his anti-feminist statement, has once again landed himself into trouble for speaking about the upcoming Aurat March.

In a viral clip posted on social media, the controversial writer once again placed his strong opposition on the Aurat March which will be held this year too like always.

In the viral video, a girl can be seen asking him what message he has for the women who are participating in the march. To which he said that men should be forgiven as they will never straighten their ways. According to the writer, women should always forgive men because they would never make amends.

Soon as his video went viral on social media, the netizens were quick enough to criticise the Mere Pass Tum Ho writer on his views.

Last year the writer went on to defend his ideas and ‘Philosophy’ around how he sees society.

“It

(Mere Pass Tum Ho) is a story of several men, not just one,” he said. “I have come across multiple married couples who go through the same ordeal. I’ve observed when a married woman cheats, she doesn’t feel ashamed at all. The reason behind her not feeling guilty is because she has been backed by another man. When an unmarried woman cheats, she feels guilty.”

He further said, “But when a married man betrays his wife, he feels guilty. He feels embarrassed.”

Qamar then asserted that women should not criticise Mere Pass Tum Ho because women themselves have ridiculed men. “I’m only narrating this story in your [women’s] favour. Like it or not, I don’t call every woman a woman. To me, the only beautiful trait a woman can possess is her loyalty and her haya/modesty. If a woman isn’t loyal then she is not a woman. Register an FIR against me for if you don’t subscribe to my point of view but I won’t budge.”