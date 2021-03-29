Women who are made to feel uncomfortable by wolf-whistling have been told they should report it to police straight away.

Women Requested to Report Wolf-Whistling If They Feel ‘Uncomfortable’, Police Chief

The recent death Sarah Everard has sparked a conversation about feeling unsafe whilst walking alone at night.

Scotland Yard have now told those who feel ‘frightened’ that officers will take action.

Assistant Met Police commissioner Louisa Rolfe wants women to report incidences of harassment and unwanted attention.

She says they can tell the police and reassured them that they will be taken “seriously.”

Speaking to the Times, Rolfe said: “I would urge them to report to us. We do take them seriously.

“While every incident might not have a criminal justice outcome, we want to know about patterns of offending.

“If you said to somebody about wolf-whistling [that they should] report it to police, they might think that’s strange.

“But, actually, if anything is making you feel frightened or so uncomfortable and

upset that you’re adjusting your daily life to avoid it, then let us know.”

A recent UN Women UK survey revealed 97 per cent of young women in the UK claim they have been harassed.

Three years ago police chiefs were considering recording misogyny as a hate crime.

That has again backed by Labour MP Stella Creasy, who recently called on the government to do so to via the domestic abuse bill.

She said that: “I urge every woman who has walked with keys in her hands at night, been abused or attacked online or offline to come forward and be heard.

“This is our moment for change.

“Rather than telling women not to worry about violence or to stay home at night if they want to be safe, it’s time to send a message that women should be equally able to live free from fear of assault or harm from those who target them simply for who they are.'”