Women Aren’t Always Right Tells Pakistani Actor Harassed by Female Colleagues

The leading actor of Pakistani showbiz industry Azfar Rehman has revealed that he has been harassed by several women while expressing his thoughts about ‘Me Too’ in the web show.

He was recently invited to a web show named ‘By the Way’, Azfar Rehman revealed that he has been harassed by several women in the past. He explained that he fully supports the ‘Me Too’ campaign.

The actor said that in the past he was harassed by several female colleagues but he did not want to name them. “Women are not always right, anyone can be harassed at any time, which should not be done,” he added.

Referring to the Me Too movement, the actor said that

if two people do any work by mutual consent or do something on the basis of giving and take, then it is fine. “No one is allowed to force anyone and such an act can never be supported,” he added.

Azfar Rehman started his showbiz career with modeling, after which he stepped into the world of acting and proved his acting prowess in several drama series.

Azfar Rehman born June 7, 1987 (age 33 years), Karachi and married to Fiya Sheikh in 2017, is a Pakistani model, TV host and actor. He has played roles in serials Aatish, Nazar e bad, Khidmatguzar, Aadhi Gawahi, Tumhari Natasha, Teri Meri Kahani, Dugdugi, Ladies Park, Sitamgar, Baityaan, Mehar Bano aur Shah Bano, Noor Pur Ki Rani, Mohabbat Rooth Jaye Toh and Phir Chand Pe Dastak.