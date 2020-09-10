Two “robbers” allegedly abused the woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area of Lahore Motorway on Wednesday while she was waiting for help on the motorway after she ran out of gas in her car.

Woman Who Ran Out of Gas on Lahore Motorway, Abused By Robbers in Front of Her Children

A police official said On September 9, late night 1:30 am victim woman a resident of DHA, Lahore was was traveling along with her children towards Gujranwala, as the woman crossed the toll plaza on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway, her car stalled either due to shortage of petrol or some fault.

She called her relative and sent him her location on the motorway, who asked her to call the motorway police for help while he is coming towards her location.

She also tried to call the Motorway Police’s emergency helpline 130 for assistance.

However, she was told by the operator that she could not be provided help as the emergency beat had not been assigned to anyone.

While she was stuck on the road, two unidentified persons arrived on foot from the nearby area surrounding the motorway and forced the woman and her children out of the car, cut through the fence around the motorway and allegedly abused her in the fields nearby.

When the relative arrived on the location, he reportedly saw the victim driving the car towards him

with broken window panes.

The woman told the police that she was waiting for her relative to arrive and pick her children and herself from the spot when two armed assailants attacked her.

One perpetrator hit the car with clubs and the other held them hostage at gunpoint. The attackers then took her and the children to a nearby forested area where they abused the victim.

Later on, they robbed her of valuables which included Rs100,000 cash, two gold jewellery pieces, a bracelet, car registration card and three ATM cards and left her stranded.

Upon receiving the report of the incident, a heavy contingent of forensics and police rushed to the spot.

Earlier today, the newly appointed Inspector-General of Punjab Police Inam Ghani claimed that police have secured “evidence” that will lead them to the culprits in the disturbing motorway assault and robbery case.

Police registered a case on the statement of Sardar Shehzad, a relative of the woman, and have started searching for the accused with the help of CCTV cameras.

“The police are using all their resources to arrest the culprits,” police officials said. “Hopefully we will achieve success soon. The police have also visited the crime scene and have also made a sketch of the accused”

Initial medical reports of the woman had also proven that she was absued.

Taking note of these incidents, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that such crimes are extremely shameful for any civilized society, law enforcement agencies have been tasked with arresting the culprits at the earliest.