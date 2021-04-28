Secret life of woman who married her lover and having his child behind the back of her husband of 18 years.

Woman Weds ‘Gora’ Lover, Had His Child While Having A ‘Desi’ Husband, Faces Jail

Brinda Kantamanen managed to live a double life where she hid her relationship and pregnancy with Matthew Hall from her husband Ravi.

They had homes just three minutes apart and Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court heard Kantamanen entered an “incorrect” name for her father on the marriage certificate when she married Matthew at Ealing Town Hall in 2017.

The 42-year-old was warned she could be jailed at her latest Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court hearing on Thursday (April 22), having previously pleaded guilty to bigamy.

The maximum sentence for the crime is seven years in jail.

A statement written by Ravi was read out in court describing how when he initially confronted Kantamanen with his suspicions she “either turned on the charm and became ­affectionate or threatened suicide”.

When she came clean with the truth it left him “sad and distraught”.

Prosecutor Ravinder Chodha said: “The complainant [Ravi] confronted the defendant about the marriage. She accepted that she had in fact married him and that they had a child together.

“The child was born while she was still married to the complainant.

“She had hidden that pregnancy from the complainant during the course of their marriage.”

Ravi

and Kantamanen married in May 1999 in North Carolina and took part in a more traditional Indian ­ceremony later that year.

They went on to have two children.

The couple then moved to live in London where Ravi works as a director for an international consultancy firm.

But by 2017 cracks had begun to appear in their marriage and the court heard Ravi started having suspicions as his wife was away often.

Ravi discovered in December 2017 Kantamanen had married Matthew two months earlier.

The ceremony took place at Ealing Town Hall, which is just a short walk from the Kantamanen family home.

Ms Chodha told magistrates Kantamanen had entered an “incorrect” name for her father on the marriage certificate.

The court heard aggravating features of the case were that she had a child and hid the pregnancy.

Ravi said ­discovering the affair, marriage and ­lovechild left him “sad and distraught”. He added: “I find it difficult to trust anyone.

“My parents loved the defendant and treated her like a daughter, her actions have left them distraught and worried.”

Regarding Matthew he added: “I ­discovered that he has lived for several years within a three-minute walk from our house.”

Kantamanen runs her own computing consultancy firm.

Her marriage to Ravi was formally dissolved in 2019. He said only: “We’re bound under what’s going on in the court.” Brinda, who now lives in Guildford, Surrey, will be sentenced on Wednesday, May 28.