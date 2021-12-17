A woman who ripped a ring off an elderly widow’s finger during a distraction theft was caught out by DNA she left behind on a tape.

Woman Theft Ring from Elderly widow’s Finger While Distracting Her in Nottingham

Claudia Buncici made off with two items of sentimental jewellery after accosting the 88-year-old pensioner in the street.

The 32-year-old approached her victim as she was walking along Charles Avenue in Radford, Nottingham, on July 14 last year, a court heard.

As part of her distraction, Buncici handed the woman a package wrapped up in sticking tape and said she was giving it to her as a gift.

She then tried to steal the widow’s wedding ring from her finger while she was distracted but was unsuccessful.

However, Buncici managed to steal a gold ring from her hand and a St Christopher’s chain from her neck without

her knowing – both of which were gifts from her late husband. The couple had been married for 56 years until his death in 2014.

The package Buncici had given her during the incident, which happened during the afternoon of Tuesday, July 14, 2020, was later found to be full of small stones.

Detectives retrieved the package and DNA tests on the tape used to wrap it proved to be a match for Buncici who was subsequently arrested and charged.

Additional automatic number plate recognition camera evidence was obtained relating to a vehicle used by Buncici in the Nottingham area when she committed the offences.

Buncici, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to charges of theft and attempted robbery and was jailed for three years when she appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Detective Constable Gavin Harper, from Nottinghamshire Police, said after the case: “Buncici preyed on this elderly woman’s vulnerability and kindness in carrying out her despicable crimes.

“The ring and chain she stole were invaluable to the victim as they were both presents from her late husband.