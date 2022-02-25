Woman Sues Designer for Late Delivery of Bridal Dress, Seeking Rs5 million in Lahore

A woman in Lahore moved consumer court on Friday against a designer for late delivery of the wedding dress of her daughter.

A woman named, Salma filed a plea against a designer located in Lahore’s Liberty Market, seeking damages of over Rs5 million.

Salma in her plea said she gave the order to a designer for stitching three dresses for the wedding ceremony of her daughter and it was agreed by the designer to deliver the dresses a day earlier from the wedding date.

However, the designer failed to fulfil his commitment and she was forced to buy a wedding lehenga worth Rs300,000 and suffered mental anguish in the process.

The woman pleaded the court to slap a fine of Rs 5,58,0000 over the designer in

terms of damages. The consumer court has issued notice to the designer and asked him to appear before the court on March 24.

In one such incident, poor stitching and late delivery of suits caused a fine of Rs51,500 to a tailor in Lahore, earlier this month.

According to details, a man named Muhammad Shahbaz Chishti moved consumer court against tailor Muhamamd Hafeez over poor stitching and late delivery of two suits he gave to him on April 1, 2021.

Chishti in his plea stated that the tailor promised to deliver the suits on April 8, but delivered the same on April 25 against his requirements.