Woman Stabbed By Cousin and Thrown Out of Car for Refusing Marriage Proposal

A man in Lahore allegedly attacked his cousin with a knife and pushed her out of his car in injured condition after she rejected his marriage proposal.

According to the police, a first information report (FIR) of the incident has been lodged against accused Ali Ahmed for pushing the woman out of his car after injuring her with a knife in the Kahna area of the provincial capital.

The police said the FIR was registered on the statement of the victim woman. The accused is her cousin.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Model Town said the police will soon apprehend the accused.

The accused desired to marry the woman and upon her refusal to accept the proposal,

he attacked her with a knife, and then pushed her out of his car in injured condition before speeding away, the police official said.

In another case Police have booked two men for allegedly assaulting a woman at a Lahore hotel.

According to the police, accused Hassan and Irfan lured the victim woman to the hotel near the Lahore railway station by promising her a job. They then assaulted her in a hotel room.

A police official said they have launched an investigation into the matter with efforts underway to arrest the accused sooner than later.

Inspector General of Punjab police Inam Ghani taking note of the incident directed the Capital City Police Office (CCPO) to submit a report in this regard within 24 hours. He ordered law enforcers to bring the culprits to justice at the earliest.