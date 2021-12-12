A woman, identified as Rubab, killed a 65-year-old man named Shaikh Mohammad Sohail in the jurisdiction of Preedy police station in Karachi.

Woman Sleeps Next Room After Killing 65 Years Old Live-in Partner in Pakistan

Preedy Police Station Hoaduse Officer (SHO) Sajjad Khan said officials were informed about the murder at 3am on Friday through the 15 helpline.

The officer said police found the man’s body in a room while 40-year-old woman Rubaba was sleeping in another room in the apartment. She appeared to be intoxicated, the SHO said.

Witnesses and neighbours told the police that the victim and suspect were in a live-in relationship, but she insisted that she was his wife.

The FIR was registered on the complaint

of Sheikh Mohammad Shahid, the victim’s son.

SHO Khan said that the deceased was a father of eight children, all of whom lived in an apartment near Atrium Mall in Saddar. He said the man’s family told police that the woman had been living with their father for the last six to seven years and they were not aware of the exact relationship between them.

Rubab during investigation said, the victim was an abusive tormentor who forced her to live with him but his family never accepted her as his wife.

“Sohail used to threaten me that he would implicate my father and brother in theft cases and forced me to stay with them,” she said in her statement. “When I would protest, he would threaten to kill me.”