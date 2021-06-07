Woman Operated by Security Guard at Lahore Hospital Dies

A woman who had been operated by a security guard at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital died 15 days after battling for her life on Sunday.

Confirming the report, her family said that Shameem Bibi, 80, passed away at the hospital 15 days after a security guard masquerading as a doctor had performed surgery on her.

Her son Shafaat Ali said that her mother had died yesterday evening but the hospital administration was reluctant to handover her body to them. However, the hospital’s official said that her body has

been kept in the cold storage and will be handed over to the heirs after a post-mortem examination.

Earlier on May 22, in a shocking incident, a security guard masquerading as a doctor operated on a woman at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital.

According to details, a security guard, who had been fired from his job two years back at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, operated on a woman with the help of the hospital’s operation theater attendant.Mayo Hospital MS Dr.

Iftikhar had informed that on May 17 the woman was brought to the surgical emergency room of the hospital for treatment of boils.