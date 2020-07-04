A woman shot dead a man she was in a relationship with after he rejected her marriage proposal, in Swat district on Thursday.

Woman Murders Her Lover As He Rejected Her marriage Proposal in Swat, Pakistan

According to Barikot police, the woman, identified as Neelum shot and killed Hussain Ali after he turned down her proposal.



The report added that the woman took the step as she found out that Ali had rejected her because he was having an affair with another woman. It said Neelum had turned down marriage proposals from other men in hopes of marrying Ali.

On the

day of the incident, she went to the man’s house and opened fire at him, killing him instantly. According to police, the suspect fled from the scene of the incident after committing the crime.

They added that a team has been formed to determine the woman’s whereabouts and arrest her. They further said the body has been handed over to Ali’s heirs, saying an investigation into the case is ongoing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incidents relating to relationships and honor have seen a spike in the district this year, where, according to the report, about a dozen women have lost their lives so far.