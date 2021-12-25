

Mostly British men lands in Pakistan, marries a local girl, pockets the cash dowry and leaves for Britain – never doing anything to get his wife over who waits in vain.

Woman Married British Man for UK Visa and Kept Dating Her Pakistani Lover

Often, these new brides find after their arrival in Britain, that their husbands have already got a local ‘live in’ or a wife and children too.

When challenged, they claim their parents forced them to marry a Pakistani hoping he would give up his live-in partner or divorce his wife.

This time its the Pakistani woman who dumped a British groom for UK visa and later married her long-term boyfriend in Pakistan.

Many of the British-Pakistani lads marry from back home to have a ‘cultural’ wife, who can up-bring their children in Islamic and Pakistani culture.

British Pakistani man found a young attractive woman among his relatives and found out she is unmarried who had just finished her college.

He went to meet the family formally to discuss marriage. Both the British man and the girl had talked about marriage and both were happy to proceed with marriage.

The marriage ceremony took place with in a week, attended by family members of both groom and bride. A month later groom arrived back to UK and started process of spouse visa to bring his wife in UK.

Few months later newlywed bride arrived in UK, where she was treated extremely well by her husband and in law, she was welcomed into the family with open-armed.

One year after marriage, groom noticed that his wife is online most of the on social media and uses her cell a lot, especially, while he is at work.

One day, he demanded his wife to check her cell phone, which she refused. In anger and speciousness, he barged in and grabbed her phone.

When he sneaked into his wife’s phone, he was shocked that his wife was talking to her lover at back home in Pakistan.

So this arranged marriage ended in divorce, but the woman had already manged to stay in UK and later married her long term boyfriend in Pakistan.

The ‘passport weddings’, racket also involves Pakistani grooms. Many young men see their marriage with an British girl as a passport to the good life abroad.

These growing numbers of ‘passport weddings’ enjoin a Pakistani and a Non Resident Pakistani holding British citizenships.

In the meantime the marriages go on. A practical solution is for the prospective Pakistani brides or grooms to make inquiries about the martial status and bona fides of the spouses with overseas Pakistani, relativees, associations, cultural bodies, sports and women’s clubs — if their database is publicised in Pakistan. This way it can turn the tide of misuse of passport wedding.