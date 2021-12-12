Police in Karachi have arrested a woman for getting her husband murdered in a dacoity-style plan with the help of her lover, reported on Thursday.

Woman Kills Millionaire Husband With Lover’s Help in Pakistan

The victim, Shahbaz Nathwani, was an IT expert and a resident of the Safoora area of Karachi. He was murdered during an apparent dacoity incident.

However, CTD Police Karachi have now arrested Nathwani’s wife Dania and her servant and lover Jamshed Khalid for getting Nathwani murdered.

The licensed pistol of Jamshed Khalid was used in the murder which was now recovered by the CTD personnel who also collected other evidence.

According to details, Dania went to her parents’ house after having a fight with her millionaire husband Shahbaz Nathwani, Her brother Shah Rukh on June 6 called her and her husband to his flat in Safoora to sort out the differences.

After making peace, the couple along with their six-year-old daughter set out of Shah Rukh’s flat on June 7 at 5:15am. Dania

was driving the car with her husband sitting in the other front seat.

According to the CTD officials, driving one way on the central highway Dania stopped her car where the road was deserted and Jamshed Khalid was standing on the roadside.

Accused Jamshed Khalid, who is an expert shooter, fired two bullets from his 9mm pistol at the car.

According to the medical reports, Shahbaz Nathwani received two bullets – one in his temple and the other in his heart from a close range.

Dania tried to give the incident a dacoity angle by talking of offering resistance but the facts speak otherwise.

At the request of the Aga Khan community, the probe was handed over to the CTD a week ago by the Sindh IGP.

Counter Terror Department’s officer Raja Umar Khatab by using his expertise resolved the case. Before him, three teams of Karachi East Police failed to solve the case.