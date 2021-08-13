Woman Kills Her Nephew To Take Revenge from Her Brother in Pakistan

A woman allegedly killed her two-year-old nephew to settle an account with her brother in Pakpattan’s Arifwala tehsil, it emerged on Friday.

Farzana confessed to the cold-blood murder of the toddler named Ali Raza who was initially believed to have gone missing.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Aisha Butt told the media that the woman kidnapped the child while he was playing outside his house after a brawl with her brother.

She took him to her house and threw him into a drum full of water, the police officer disclosed.

After he died, the alleged murderer along with an accomplice buried his body in the courtyard to hush up the matter.

SP Butt further said both the woman and her accomplice Wazir Ali have been arrested. The body of the toddler was retrieved from the courtyard following

information provided by the woman, she added.

The boy’s father, Muhammad Shafiq, has four children and works at a sock factory in Lahore’s Chohang.

Yet In the High-profile Noor Mukadam murder case, police on Friday made another arrest.

Jan Mohammad, who would work as a gardener at the residence of Zahir Jaffer, alleged killer of former diplomat’s daughter Noor Mukadam, was called to the Kohsar police station for investigation and taken into custody.

He has been listed among suspects in the murder case, the police said, adding it remains to be investigated how much he knew of the incident.

They said the gardener had come to work on the day of the murder and left before the incident took place. He has been accused of hushing up the matter.

On July 20, Noor Mukadam, daughter of a former ambassador, had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir, in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.