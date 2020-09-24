Woman Killed her Husband’s First Wife by Stabbing her with a Knife in Lahore

The accused killed her husband’s first wife by stabbing her with a knife multiple times.

A woman allegedly killed her husband’s first wife by stabbing her multiple times with a knife in Lahore, in Punjab province of Pakistan on September 14.

According to a complaint submitted by the nephew of the victim, identified as Hassan, at the Batapur police station, Saira Khatoon was killed by multiple knife wounds and strangulation, local media reported.

The victim married Malik Shahid around 17 years ago while the accused, identified as Kishwar, got married to him two years back reportedly.

The plea for registering FIR claimed that Saira was killed by Kishwar along with his brother Ali Hasan and other accomplices.

The police have registered a case against the accused and started a probe into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that

domestic torture and murders over the second marriage have been reported in the parts of the country.

On 31 August, a man allegedly poisoned his wife to death with the connivance of his mother for not granting him permission to marry another woman in Chiniot.

The police have started a probe into the matter. An FIR of the incident that took place in the city's suburban area of Kot Ismail has been registered at Lalian police station on the complaint of the deceased woman, Aniqa's maternal uncle Nawazish.

The police have started a probe into the matter. An FIR of the incident that took place in the city’s suburban area of Kot Ismail has been registered at Lalian police station on the complaint of the deceased woman, Aniqa’s maternal uncle Nawazish.

According to the FIR, accused Mohsin Hayat made his wife gulp down poison-laced water with the help of his mother and an unknown person to pave the way for his second marriage.

Hayat had married Aniqa eight years back and had two daughters and a son from her.