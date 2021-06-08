Woman Killed By Ex-Husband For Marrying A Man, Buries Her Inside Home in Lahore

A man killed his former wife and buried her inside his house after the latter got divorced and married another man in Harbanspura neighbourhood of Lahore.

Man Kills Ex-Wife, Buries Her Inside His Home in Lahore

According to details, the 40-year-old Zainab was murdered by her former husband Yousuf and brother-in-law Aijaz, who later buried her inside their house.

The police said that the former husband asked her to visit him for reconciliation and later he and his brother shot her dead before the children.

“She had three children and one of them identified as Sami later informed the police regarding the incident,” they said adding that the police carried out the raid during the burial process which was carried out in the open area of the house.

“We have shifted the body for medico-legal formalities and launched a

probe from all angles,” they said adding that the woman had married another man after getting a divorce from Yousuf.

They said that the suspects have a track record of being involved in criminal acts.

In a somewhat similar incident, a man who recently returned from France to Lahore has killed his wife for an unknown reason.

As per details, a man named Samad, who recently returned from France informed his father-in-law about killing his wife. The body was being buried in secret by the family when the police raided.

The deceased has been identified as Gulnaz.

Seeing the police, Samad fled the spot. The body of the woman has been shifted to the hospital by the police for an autopsy, while her parents who hail from Afghanistan have been informed by the police.

The police are conducting raids to arrest the accused. The cause behind the killing remains unknown.