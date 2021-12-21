Woman Kicked and Punched by Customer After She Served Him Wrong Food Order at Bilston

Police say the man ‘became irate’ when an error was made with his food.
A restaurant worker was brutally kicked and punched by a man who claimed she had got his fast food order wrong.
The woman, who is in her 20s, was assaulted at the restaurant in Bilston,Wolverhampton.
A man believed to be in his late 20s unleashed the vicious attack on December 7, at around 11pm.
He was seen in a black Hoodrich beanie hat, and police are keen to speak
They have released a CCTV image of a man who may have information.
A statement from West Midlands Police said: “We want to trace this man after a fast food restaurant worker was assaulted in Bilston.
“A woman in her 20s was punched and kicked by a customer who became irate around an error with an order.
“It happened in High Street at around 11pm on 7 December and the suspect is believed to in his late 20s. He was wearing a black Hoodrich beanie.
“Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat or by calling 101. Please quote 20/1921010/21.”