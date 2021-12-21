Police say the man ‘became irate’ when an error was made with his food.

A restaurant worker was brutally kicked and punched by a man who claimed she had got his fast food order wrong.

Woman Kicked and Punched by Customer After She Served Him Wrong Food Order at Bilston

The woman, who is in her 20s, was assaulted at the restaurant in Bilston,Wolverhampton.

A man believed to be in his late 20s unleashed the vicious attack on December 7, at around 11pm.

He was seen in a black Hoodrich beanie hat, and police are keen to speak

to anyone who may be able to help with their investigation.

They have released a CCTV image of a man who may have information.

A statement from West Midlands Police said: “We want to trace this man after a fast food restaurant worker was assaulted in Bilston.

“A woman in her 20s was punched and kicked by a customer who became irate around an error with an order.

“It happened in High Street at around 11pm on 7 December and the suspect is believed to in his late 20s. He was wearing a black Hoodrich beanie.

“Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat or by calling 101. Please quote 20/1921010/21.”