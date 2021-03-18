In a recent bizarre incident, a pregnant woman gave birth to a baby in a toilet of the hospital in Chunian Tehsil.

Woman Gives Birth in Hospital’s Toilet after Doctor’s Negligence in Lahore

The woman who delivered the baby on Sunday was admitted with labour pains to the THQ hospital on Friday, two days prior to delivery. The gynecologist on duty at the hospital told the family that she needed to go under Cesarean section for the delivery.

According to woman’s family, the treatment was delayed, after which the woman delivered the newborn to the toilet of the hospital. The family of the woman has accused the gynecologist of negligence.

The family demanded the chief minister to look into the

matter and asked to take action against the accountable. Moreover, chief executive officer (health) Dr. Javed Iqbal expressed unawareness regarding the incident. “We will look into the matter for further details,” he added.

Back in 2017, another woman in Nawabshah had given birth in a bathroom at the People’s Medical College and Hospital. Aasia Masih, a resident of Sanghar, gave birth in a bathroom at the hospital’s gynecology ward, however, the baby fell down the toilet and died.

The baby’s body was stuck in the toilet for four hours before it was retrieved. The hospital staff had to break the toilet bowl to take out the body. Aasia and her family blamed the doctors at the hospital for the incident, accusing them of negligence.