Woman form Manchester Married A Pir from Kashmir To Become ‘Bibi Sahiba’

This is the story of British-Pakistani woman who had a secret marriage to a holy man and said the actions of some of these men are being swept under the carpet within the British Asian community.

The divorced woman resident of Greater Manchester who was follower (Mureed) of a of Pir from Birmingham hailing from Kashmir, Pakistan, seeks his help in her divorce matters but ended up in a secrete marriage with him.

The woman has said she was the fourth wife of the man who used the Islamic marriage only to satiate his physical appetite.

Victim woman who was going through divorce matters, seek advice of Peer and had been in contact with him on WhatsApp to asked for duas (prayers).

The woman, who still fears for her safety, did not wish to be named but wanted to raise the issue in the hope it would help other women trapped in such situations to come forward.

While giving her advice Pir started intimating her by sending her Bikini Girls Pictures and talking about his personal life and other three wives and that one of his wife is publicly known as it was a family marriage and other two marriages are secrete.

He then sent me a reference from the Quran where I now realise he had manipulated the text and the translation for his own purpose. He said that particular verse implied it was permissible for him to see me without clothes.

I blindly followed what he said. I thought he is such a holy man. He must be right. “So I sent him several compromising pictures of myself.”

In one text message he asked her, both in Urdu and English, if she has a hairy body.

Following further messages, she said the peer declared his love for her and said he wanted to marry her.

The woman thought she would married a pir sahib and will become a respected woman (Bibi Sahiba) among local community.

Woman fell for the whole peer thing and agreed to marry with her pir.

She said: “I just kept thinking I really like him, he’s such a special person, he’s a peer and he’ll make me a better person.”

The peer made it clear he would not be able to devote much time to her after the marriage and at most, he would meet her twice a month. She agreed to his terms.



However, following a meeting in Birmingham, she said the man made no contact with for two months after that.

The woman was worried about her “Personal” pictures which she sent to Peer.

“I was devastated. I was sending him messages, I could see the two blue ticks so I know he had read them, but he didn’t reply.

“I panicked because I thought he has my personal pictures now. What if they appear on the internet?”

When she heard news of Peer Sahib is back in Birmingham from Kashmir Pakistan, she approached him and remind him of his promise for marriage and the pictures he had, she warned him marry him and to delete the pictures or

she will expose him in public.

I gave him an ultimatum-either delete my pictures in front of me otherwise I’ll tell your first wife and I’ll go public.”

After reading her letter, she said the peer subjected her to a torrent of verbal abuse in a multitude of text messages claiming she was blackmailing him.

She decided to confront the peer’s wife.

“I turned up at the mosque where I knew his first wife was going to be.”

“I just went up to her, showed her selfie of her husband and said ‘we need to talk about this.’

“Naturally she was shocked. She quickly asked me to come back to her house. In the meantime she rang her husband and told him to meet us there.



“He denied everything and said I was lying.

“But his wife believed me as I showed her the messages and pictures from him in my phone.

“His wife told him that he may as well marry me as long as I am kept as a secret.”

The marriage subsequently took place in March 2016 in Birmingham in the presence of the peer’s driver and one of his followers.

“On the day of the nikah he said he had two conditions, that the marriage should remain a secret and that he would only see me once or twice a month. I agreed to his conditions.

“He then read the nikah himself.” Right after Nikah, Peer got up left the house.

Later woman came form Manchester to Birmingham to meet her new husband, they met in “Back Seat of Car” parked on backside of mosque in Birmingham where they consummated their marriage in day time after 10 minutes and when he had finished, he got off me and left.

She says that this type of meeting and physical interaction became the norm with the driver always being present to ensure they weren’t interrupted.

At one occasion they met at house of driver, that was how they would meet and if there was any thing to convey or talk she had to call or leave a message with driver to convey her message to her “husband”.

She addressed her concerns with her husband on several occasions. However, he maintained that he had informed her of his terms and conditions for marriage before the ceremony took place thus rendering her complaints futile.

After some days days later her husband left for Kashmir in Pakistan.

She said her husband did not contact her again following his departure.

She said she felt humiliated that this man had only married her to make it legal to use her and she felt she needed to reveal the truth about her circumstances.

She spoke openly about her traumatic marriage to the peer. It was then her husband sent his followers to her home to coerce her to not talk any further.

His murid’s came to my house and said that if I didn’t stay quiet they would expose me and tell people I am a characterless woman, they even brought a contract with them that they wanted me to sign saying that if I spoke out against their peer, I would have to give them £100,000.

The woman who though she would become a Bibi Sahiba by marrying a Pir from Kashmir, but become a secrete wife of Pir, who later sent her a voice message saying talaq three times.