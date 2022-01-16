Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and producer-actor Arjun Kapoor are head over heels in love with each other.

Woman Finding Love in 40s is Called ‘Desperate’ and Buddhi’ Lets Normalize It : Malaika

But, the duo often gets trolled for their age difference. Malaika has now shared a note on her social media page about finding love in 40s.

This comes after Arjun Kapoor’s post on ‘shady rumours’ doing rounds about their breakup.

Malaika’s Instagram story reads, ‘No but seriously. Normalize finding love in your ’40s. Normalize discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30’s. Normalize finding yourself and your purpose in your 50’s. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does.’

A while ago, Arjun Kapoor had refuted break up rumours by sharing a monochrome picture with Mala and captioned it, ‘Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all.’

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been painting the town red for a long time now. It was back in the year

2019 when Malaika hinted at her relationship with Arjun in a talk show when she went on to say, ‘I like Arjun Kapoor—this way or that way.’

But to date, the couple often gets trolled for their age difference with some naysayers also talking about Malaika being divorced, and sharing a child from her previous marriage with Arbaaz Khan.

In a previous interview, the diva reacted on the same and said, ‘The age difference doesn’t really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting.

Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she’s called ‘desperate’ and a buddhi.’

Arjun also opened up about it during an a recent interview and said, ‘I think it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualise a relationship.’

Well despite all the trolling and slamming, Malla and Arjun have indeed proved that age is just a number when it comes to love!