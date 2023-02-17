Love Island finalist Kaz Crossley has been arrested in the United Arab Emirates on suspicion of drug offences and held in a Dubai prison, likely for at least three months, it emerged today.

Woman ‘Faces MONTHS in Jail and £20K Fine for Breaking Dubai’s Strict Drug Laws

The British reality star, 27, was detained at Abu Dhabi airport while transferring to a flight to Thailand where she says she was going to carry out voluntary work.

In 2020, she was filmed appearing to snort lines of white powder in Dubai when hordes of influencers flocked there to escape restrictions in the UK, claiming they were there for work.

Miss Crossley was arrested on Monday and an insider claimed ‘that her name obviously raised a red flag’ when her passport was checked in the UAE’s capital.

She has since been moved to a Dubai prison, where she was reportedly refused a phone call to her family, but was permitted to send a single email.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: ‘We are in contact with the local authorities following the arrest of a British national in the United Arab Emirates.’

Dubai has recently liberalised its drugs laws with first-time offenders given a minimum of three months in prison and a fine of between £4,559 and £22,799. Previously, offenders would have faced a minimum of four years in prison for any drug use.

After serving jail time, suspects are then deported to their home state – in Miss Crossley’s case to the UK –

and banned from returning to the UAE. Sentences for drug-trafficking can include the death penalty.

Miss Crossley’s case is a stark warning for expats. Last month experts told MailOnline that a record number of Britons could find themselves in a Dubai prison as a consequence of the decision to slash the cost of booze to lure in more tourists also being courted by Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Human rights groups are predicting a culture clash in the Muslim Gulf.

The Detained in Dubai group believes thousands of Britons have been arrested and hundreds jailed in recent years due to the UAE’s strict and ‘highly contradictory’ laws.

The authorities in Dubai have not confirmed the reason for Miss Crossley’s arrest, but around two years ago the influencer, wearing an orange mini dress, was seen holding a nostril as she snorted white powder during a party in the city.

It is likely that her name was flagged up when she tried to leave for Thailand as UAE authorities are still probing the old video.

Miss Crossley, whose mother is Thai, posted her last Instagram post five days ago when she took a short trip to Dublin.

Miss Crossley was one of many influencers who had travelled to Dubai for ‘work purposes’ when travel was banned for UK citizens during the height of lockdown.

Just days before the video of her appearing to snort white powder emerged, Miss Crossley revealed she had purchased her second property: a new house in Manchester.