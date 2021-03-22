Woman Drowns in River while Taking Selfie in Pakistan

A woman drowned in Kunhar River while taking a selfie here on Sunday.

According to police, the woman tourist was taking a selfie on the brink of Kunhar River at Malkindi when she slipped and fell into the river. The woman belonged to the Sanghar area of Sindh, the police said, adding that she arrived in Kaghan along with her family for a picnic.

After being informed, police and rescue officials reached the scene and launched an operation to recover the

victim from the river. The rescue operation to find the drowned woman still continued, said the police officials.

Last year on December 1st, a man drowned in Chenab River near Liaquatpur tehsil of Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district while taking a selfie with his smartphone, police had said.

Zeeshan Bashir had been taking a selfie in a boat when he fell into the river. On getting information, a team of rescuers had reached the site and launched a search operation. His body had been retrieved from the river after five hours of the search operation.

