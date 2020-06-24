Woman Donned Niqab To Steal £50K Laser Hair Removal Machine from Parlour in London is Jailed

Posted on by

A woman who donned a full-length niqab and sunglasses as part of a plot to steal a £50,000 laser hair removal machine has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Woman Donned Niqab To Steal £50K Laser Hair Removal Machine from Parlour in London is Jailed

Woman Donned Niqab To Steal £50K Laser Hair Removal Machine from Parlour in London is Jailed

Harpreet Kaur, 29, from Hounslow, west London, booked an appointment at the Pure Skin salon in St George’s Wharf, south London and arrived wearing traditional Muslim dress as a disguise while claiming she was from Dubai.

Once inside Kaur unlocked the door for accomplice Monica Pashias, 42, who burst in posing as a policewoman who said she was there to take away the expensive Alma Soprano Platinum Ice hair removal machine.

A third suspect, Tyrone Waugh, 41, carried the equipment to a waiting car while Kaur locked the terrified beautician in the salon before fleeing.

Kaur stood trial at Inner London Crown Court and was jailed for 30 months after being convicted of

false imprisonment and possession of an article for use in fraud. The jury couldn’t reach a verdict on a third charge of robbery.

After being convicted Kaurhad begged to be spared prison due to current crisis but the judge said no. She must serve at least half her prison sentence before being freed.

Mr Justice Silas Reid said: ‘You decided to use any means necessary to get that machine, and you have to bear the consequences of that now’.

Her two accomplices were both given suspended sentences after admitting robbery last year.

Recent Posts From Google

  1. Licences of 160 Pilots from PIA, Airblue and SereneAir declared ‘Suspicious’
    Posted on by
  2. Pakistani Origin Met Officer Nusrit Mehtab Files £500K Lawsuit Against Scotland Yard “To Keep Quiet”
    Posted on by
  3. Crooks Who Kidnapped, Badly Beat A Teen To Rob Gold and Cash from His Own Home are Jailed
    Posted on by
  4. PM Imran Khan Sparks Fury after Saying Osama bin Laden was ‘Martyred’ by US
    Posted on by
  5. Dr Hafeez Awan, 44, Who Tried To Groo ‘Sophia, 13,’ in Chatroom is Allowed to Carry on Work
    Posted on by