Woman Donned Niqab To Steal £50K Laser Hair Removal Machine from Parlour in London is Jailed

A woman who donned a full-length niqab and sunglasses as part of a plot to steal a £50,000 laser hair removal machine has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Harpreet Kaur, 29, from Hounslow, west London, booked an appointment at the Pure Skin salon in St George’s Wharf, south London and arrived wearing traditional Muslim dress as a disguise while claiming she was from Dubai.

Once inside Kaur unlocked the door for accomplice Monica Pashias, 42, who burst in posing as a policewoman who said she was there to take away the expensive Alma Soprano Platinum Ice hair removal machine.

A third suspect, Tyrone Waugh, 41, carried the equipment to a waiting car while Kaur locked the terrified beautician in the salon before fleeing.

Kaur stood trial at Inner London Crown Court and was jailed for 30 months after being convicted of

false imprisonment and possession of an article for use in fraud. The jury couldn’t reach a verdict on a third charge of robbery.

After being convicted Kaurhad begged to be spared prison due to current crisis but the judge said no. She must serve at least half her prison sentence before being freed.

Mr Justice Silas Reid said: ‘You decided to use any means necessary to get that machine, and you have to bear the consequences of that now’.

Her two accomplices were both given suspended sentences after admitting robbery last year.