Woman Declared Dead Comes Back to Life, Walks Away After 1 Day in Pakistan

A woman who was pronounced deceased yesterday at Multan’s Nishtar Hospital literally returned from the dead and walked away after spending the night ‘dead.’

According to reports, the woman, who was brought to hospital for a gunshot wound after getting caught in crossfire, was declared dead on Tuesday and is currently being treated for her injuries after spending one night “dead”.

Doctors are providing her proper treatment and are investigating whether declaring her dead was a mistake or if she has really returned to life after a rare situation called Near Death Experience

(NDE) in which people, for all intents and purposes, die but return to life.

Nishtar Hospital Director Emergency Dr Amjad Chandio claimed the woman was not pronounced dead in the emergency room, but a death certificate was issued by the hospital and it is being investigated whether a lapse was committed and by whom.

“It is being investigated whether a blunder was committed and by whom,” he said.