Woman Creates Chaos On A Flight By Attacking A Man For Not Wearing Mask

Posted on by

A video of a female passenger attacking an elderly man on a Delta flight for not wearing a face mask has gone viral as US authorities later apprehended her.

Woman Creates Chaos On A Flight By Attacking A Man For Not Wearing Mask
Woman Creates Chaos On A Flight By Attacking A Man For Not Wearing Mask

The female passenger has been identified as Patricia Cornwall, who was traveling in a Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta when she exchange heated arguments with an 80-year-old male who took off the face covering to eat and drink while at his seat.

A heated verbal argument between the two later turned into physical violence, with at least one crew member and multiple other passengers reportedly injured

while trying to get Cornwall away from the man.

Cornwall was seen hitting, scratching, and spitting at the older male passenger as the pair exchanged expletives after she approached him for not wearing his mask.

Following the brief violent interaction, she was then escorted to the back of the plane by flight attendants and was arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport by Atlanta police.

Cornwall is due to appear for an initial appearance at the Federal Courthouse in Atlanta.

British-Pakistani Woman, Creates Chaos in PIA Flight from Manchester to Islamabad
British-Pakistani Woman, Creates Chaos in PIA Flight from Manchester to Islamabad

Recent Posts From Google

  1. Woman Creates Chaos On A Flight By Attacking A Man For Not Wearing Mask
    Posted on by
  2. Yousef Dar, 66, Ex-Police Officer and Community Worker Died in Manchester
    Posted on by
  3. Talks Being Held with UK Authorities for Nawaz’s Extradition: Fawad Ch
    Posted on by
  4. France Closes Mosque After ‘Unacceptable’ Preaching
    Posted on by
  5. What is Big Boss Eontestants Asim Riaz-Shehnaaz Gill’s fiasco Trending on Internet ?
    Posted on by