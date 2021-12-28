A video of a female passenger attacking an elderly man on a Delta flight for not wearing a face mask has gone viral as US authorities later apprehended her.

Woman Creates Chaos On A Flight By Attacking A Man For Not Wearing Mask

The female passenger has been identified as Patricia Cornwall, who was traveling in a Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta when she exchange heated arguments with an 80-year-old male who took off the face covering to eat and drink while at his seat.

A heated verbal argument between the two later turned into physical violence, with at least one crew member and multiple other passengers reportedly injured

while trying to get Cornwall away from the man.

Cornwall was seen hitting, scratching, and spitting at the older male passenger as the pair exchanged expletives after she approached him for not wearing his mask.

Following the brief violent interaction, she was then escorted to the back of the plane by flight attendants and was arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport by Atlanta police.

Cornwall is due to appear for an initial appearance at the Federal Courthouse in Atlanta.