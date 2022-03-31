A woman has killed her three children with a knife in the Farash Town area of Shehzad Town police station.

Woman brutally kills her three children in Islamabad

According to details, the incident took place during a domestic dispute between the husband and wife, as a result of which a mother named Zeba stabbed her three children to death

A police spokesman said the dead included 7-year-old Ayan, 4-year-old Muskan, and 3-year-old Noor. The children were later taken to PIMS Hospital.

In addition, the woman tried to kill herself with a knife, but she was only injured and is still receiving treatment. It should be noted that police officers are present at the scene and hospital and are conducting further investigations.

Domestic violence cases are becoming commonplace in the Punjab region, where on March 24, in another case of horrific violence, a husband strangled his wife of 12 years to death over a minor argument within the limits of Burewala Police Station in Punjab.

In December 2021, a 70-year-old man was allegedly murdered before being hacked to pieces in Karachi’s

Saddar area by a woman who was allegedly cohabiting with him for the past several years.

According to details, Preedy Police Station House Officer (SHO) Sajjad Khan said officials arrived at an apartment on Abdullah Haroon Road on Friday afternoon after receiving complaints of a human hand and other body parts being seen outside a flat.

When the cops arrived, they discovered a dismembered body of a man lying on the floor over a pile of old clothes, in an apartment on the building’s mezzanine floor, while the 40-year-old woman was “comfortably sleeping” in another room.

“His head and hands were lying separate from the body in a nearby box,” the police official said, adding that the 40-year-old woman appeared to be intoxicated. There were bloodstains on the woman’s hands and clothes, according to Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Zubair Nazir Sheikh.

Witnesses and neighbours told the police that the victim and suspect were in a live-in relationship, but she insisted that she was his wife. “According to neighbours, the two usually quarreled with each other over domestic issues,” the SHO said.