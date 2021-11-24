A woman has been charged for allegedly subjecting her former partner to immense torture after abducting him in the Punjab capital, police officials said on Wednesday.

Woman booked for ‘beating up’ ex-lover in Lahore

The suspect abducted Shahid with the help of two accomplices Azam and Awais, after he decided to end his relationship with her, according to office of Ichra police station.

The police were swift in action and took the three suspects into custody. SP Model Town Saad Aziz said they were investigating the matter further.

Last month, a woman tried to commit suicide at a district court in Lahore as she had no

money to fight a legal battle against her husband, who had allegedly abused their daughter.

The accused, Nadeem Shah, had allegedly been raping his own daughter for a long time. The girl was living with him after a temporary separation between the husband and the wife, Kaneez Bibi.

Three of the couple’s five children were living with their mother, while two including the daughter were living with their father.

A female neighbour had informed that the daughter was being abused by the father.

The girl revealed that her father had been raping her for a long time and threatened her with dire consequences if she ever told anyone the truth.