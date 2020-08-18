In a gruesome murder, a man axed his sister to death on Tuesday reportedly for not serving him tea in Punjab’s Pakpattan area.

Woman Axed to Death By Brother for Not Serving Him Tea With Breakfast in Pakistan

According to police, the incident took place when Sumaira, 25, forgot to serve her broth tea in breakfast while performing household chores.

Following a verbal brawl, her brother lost temper and attacked her with an ax. She sustained multiple ax wounds which proved fatal. After killing her sister, the man managed to escape from the scene.

On being informed of the incident, police and rescue officials rushed to

the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police have lodged a case and launched investigations into the brutal murder.

In another incident in Lahore, a man has killed his own six-month-old son by over a domestic fight with his wife.

The accused person is identified as Allah Ditta who has allegedly committed the crime by thrashing the infant which caused the innocent boy’s death in Lahore’s Nadirabad area located in the vicinity of South Cantt police station.

The six-month-old boy, Faizan, was immediately taken to hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

A police team arrested the suspected murderer and filed a case over the complaint of her wife.